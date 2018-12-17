Kerry Andrew
1978-04-05
Kerry Andrew and Neil Luck discuss new music releases
2016-07-15
Composer-performers Kerry Andrew and Neil Luck explore recent contemporary music releases
Kerry Andrew and Neil Luck discuss new music releases
hollyberry song (Sans Day Carol)
Traditional Cornish, Kerry Andrew & Juice Vocal Ensemble
hollyberry song (Sans Day Carol)
hollyberry song (Sans Day Carol)
Composer
THE, WHAT IS IT, THE GOLDEN EAGLE?
Kerry Andrew
THE, WHAT IS IT, THE GOLDEN EAGLE?
THE, WHAT IS IT, THE GOLDEN EAGLE?
No Place Like
Kerry Andrew
No Place Like
No Place Like
As Sylvie was walking
You Are Wolf
As Sylvie was walking
As Sylvie was walking
The Baffled Knight/The Shepherd Lad
Träd
The Baffled Knight/The Shepherd Lad
The Baffled Knight/The Shepherd Lad
Archbishop Parker's Psalm 150
Kerry Andrew
Archbishop Parker's Psalm 150
Archbishop Parker's Psalm 150
Songs 2 & 3 - As Sylvie Was Walking; Drowndown
You Are Wolf
Songs 2 & 3 - As Sylvie Was Walking; Drowndown
Songs 2 & 3 - As Sylvie Was Walking; Drowndown
"Pleasant and Delightful"
You Are Wolf
"Pleasant and Delightful"
"Pleasant and Delightful"
Out of the Orient Crystal Skies
Kerry Andrew
Out of the Orient Crystal Skies
Out of the Orient Crystal Skies
No Place Like
Kerry Andrew
No Place Like
No Place Like
Who We Are
Kerry Andrew
Who We Are
Who We Are
Choir
By Any Other Name
Kerry Andrew
By Any Other Name
By Any Other Name
Choir
Conductor
No Place Like Home (Proms 2017)
Kerry Andrew
No Place Like Home (Proms 2017)
No Place Like Home (Proms 2017)
Archbishop Parker's Psalm 150
Kerry Andrew
Archbishop Parker's Psalm 150
Archbishop Parker's Psalm 150
O Nata Lux
Kerry Andrew
O Nata Lux
O Nata Lux
Luna-Cy
Kerry Andrew
Luna-Cy
Luna-Cy
OJO
Kerry Andrew
OJO
OJO
Lullaby for the Witching Hour
Kerry Andrew
Lullaby for the Witching Hour
Lullaby for the Witching Hour
Performer
Ojo
Kerry Watson & Juice
Ojo
Ojo
Composer
Ensemble
Salve Regina
Kerry Andrew
Salve Regina
Salve Regina
Choir
