Established in 2013, Quatuor Arod comprises Jordan Victoria and Alexandre Vu (violins), Tanguy Parisot (viola) and Samy Rachid (cello). The quartet came to international attention after being awarded First Prize at the ARD International Chamber Music Competition in Munich, after already having been awarded First Prize at the Carl Nielsen Chamber Music Competition in Copenhagen in 2015 and the FNAPEC European Competition in Paris in 2015.

The quartet are regularly invited to perform at international festivals, including Verbier, Montreux, Aix-en-Provence, Menton, Salon-de-Provence, Folle Journée de Nantes, Heidelberg, Musikfest Bremen and Mozartfest Würzburg. They have upcoming engagements around the world including at the Wigmore Hall, Salzburg’s Mozarteum, the Konzerthaus in Vienna, Amsterdam’s Concertgebouw and the Calouste Gulbenkian Foundation in Lisbon. They are also currently artists-in-residence at the Queen Elisabeth Music Chapel in Brussels.