Ida Haendel Biography (Wikipedia)
Ida Haendel, CBE (born 15 December 1928) is a Polish-British violinist. Haendel was a child prodigy. Her career spans over seven decades. She became an influential teacher.
Swan Lake: Act III. Russian Dance
Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky
Symphonie espagnole
Édouard Lalo
Hungarian Folk Tunes
Béla Bartók
Romanian Folk Dances arr. Szekely
Béla Bartók
Pièce en forme d'habanera
Maurice Ravel
Performer
Zapateado, Op. 23 No. 2
Geoffrey Parsons
Violin Concerto in A minor, Op 82
Ida Haendel
Orchestra
Composer
Act 1, no.8; Dance des coupes [goblets] [Tempo di polacca]
Ida Haendel
Violin Concerto No 2 in D Minor (Opus 22)
Ida Haendel
Past BBC Events
Proms 1994: Prom 04 - In the presence of HM The Queen and HRH The Duke of Edinburgh
Royal Albert Hall
1994-07-18T01:26:17
Proms 1993: Prom 63
Royal Albert Hall
1993-09-07T01:26:17
Proms 1989: Prom 68 - Last Night of the Proms 1989
Royal Albert Hall
1989-09-16T01:26:17
Proms 1988: Prom 40
Royal Albert Hall
1988-08-25T01:26:17
Proms 1987: Prom 04
Royal Albert Hall
1987-07-20T01:26:17
