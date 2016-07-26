ParadoxUK Drum and Bass, Dev Pandya. Born 1972
Paradox
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1972
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/499d2a26-e429-45e6-a1ee-59550c3be4fb
Paradox Biography (Wikipedia)
Paradox is the pseudonym of Dev Pandya, a British producer.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Paradox Tracks
Sort by
As If
Seba
As If
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05ktw4r.jpglink
As If
Last played on
A Certain Sound 97
Paradox
A Certain Sound 97
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
A Certain Sound 97
Last played on
Aphorismic
Paradox
Aphorismic
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Aphorismic
Last played on
Antilogy
Paradox
Antilogy
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Antilogy
Last played on
Manjira
Paradox
Manjira
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Manjira
Last played on
Paradox Links
Back to artist