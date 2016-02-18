Jerry LivingstonSongwriter. Born 25 March 1909. Died 1 July 1987
Jerry Livingston
1909-03-25
Jerry Livingston Biography (Wikipedia)
Jerry Livingston (born Jerry Levinson, March 25, 1909 – July 1, 1987) was an American songwriter and dance orchestra pianist.
