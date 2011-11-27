Christión was a male duo featuring brothers Kenni Ski and Allen Anthony, the first R&B act to be signed to Jay-Z's Roc-A-Fella Records.[citation needed] They released their single "Full of Smoke" on Roc-A-Fella in 1996, reaching #53 on the Hot 100 and #15 on the R&B chart.[citation needed]

The single's success got the group a deal with Def Jam Recordings, who released their debut album, Ghetto Cyrano in 1997. The album scored two more moderate hits on the charts with "Bring Back Your Love" reaching #67 on the R&B chart and "I Wanna Get Next to You" reaching #32 on the R&B chart.[citation needed]

In 2005, the group released a second album, Project Plato, on The Mint Records. The new album features the works of Ski and T. Ross.