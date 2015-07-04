Michael MantlerBorn 10 August 1943
Michael Mantler
1943-08-10
Michael Mantler Biography (Wikipedia)
Michael Mantler (born August 10, 1943) is an Austrian avant-garde jazz trumpeter and composer of contemporary music.
The Lord is Listening To Ya, Hallelujah
Carla Bley
The Lord is Listening To Ya, Hallelujah
The Lord is Listening To Ya, Hallelujah
Last played on
Walking Batteriewoman
Carla Bley Band, Anthony Arnold Dagradi, Carlos Ward, Joe Daley, Earl MacIntyre, Michael Mantler, Steve Swallow, Gary Valente & Carla Bley
Walking Batteriewoman
Walking Batteriewoman
Last played on
Song For Che
Don Cherry, Gato Barbieri, Howard Johnson, Paul Motian, Roswell Rudd, Charlie Haden, Charlie Haden, Sam Brown, Dewey Redman, Perry Robinson, Michael Mantler, Andrew Cyrille, Robert Northern & Carla Bley
Song For Che
Song For Che
Composer
Last played on
Doubtful Guest
Michael Mantler
Doubtful Guest
Doubtful Guest
Last played on
