Stephen ReaBorn 31 October 1946
Stephen Rea
1946-10-31
Stephen Rea Biography (Wikipedia)
Stephen Rea ( ray; born 31 October 1946) is an Irish film and stage actor. Rea has appeared in films such as V for Vendetta, Michael Collins, Interview with the Vampire and Breakfast on Pluto. Rea was nominated for an Academy Award for his lead performance as Fergus in the 1992 film The Crying Game. He has during later years had important roles in the Hugo Blick TV series The Shadow Line and The Honourable Woman, for which he won a BAFTA Award.
Elsewhere Anchises (feat. Stephen Rea)
David Holmes
Last played on
David Holmes & Jon Hopkins
