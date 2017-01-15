Riccardo Tesi (born 1956 in Pistoia, Tuscany, Italy) is an Italian musician. He specializes in folk music. His instrument is the diatonic accordion or melodeon. He has founded or recorded with a number of groups, including Banditaliana and Ritmia. Tesi has released several solo albums and has also worked with such musicians as Elena Ledda, Piero Pelu, Ivano Fossati, Ornella Vanoni, Patrick Vaillant and Fabrizio De André, among others.