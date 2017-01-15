Riccardo TesiBorn 1956
Riccardo Tesi
1956
Riccardo Tesi Biography (Wikipedia)
Riccardo Tesi (born 1956 in Pistoia, Tuscany, Italy) is an Italian musician. He specializes in folk music. His instrument is the diatonic accordion or melodeon. He has founded or recorded with a number of groups, including Banditaliana and Ritmia. Tesi has released several solo albums and has also worked with such musicians as Elena Ledda, Piero Pelu, Ivano Fossati, Ornella Vanoni, Patrick Vaillant and Fabrizio De André, among others.
Riccardo Tesi Tracks
Bella Ciao Versione Partigiana
Trad, Bella Ciao & Riccardo Tesi
Bella Ciao Versione Partigiana
Bella Ciao Versione Partigiana
