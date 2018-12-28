Nahum Thorton Grymes (born November 29, 1984), better known by his stage name J. Holiday, is an American singer, songwriter, rapper and actor. He came into prominence in 2007 with his breakthrough hit "Bed", peaking at number five on the US Billboard Hot 100. His debut album, Back of My Lac', was released in October 2007 and peaked at number 5 on the US Billboard 200. The album would also hit number 32 in the United Kingdom. Back of My Lac' has sold just over 700,000 copies worldwide.

His second album, Round 2 was released on March 10, 2009. It peaked at number four on the Billboard 200 and contain only one single, "It's Yours". After label changes and several release delays, Holliday's third album, Guilty Conscience, was released in January 2014. The album peaked at number forty-two on the US music charts.