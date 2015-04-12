Slave Raider was an American heavy metal band formed in 1985 that was known for its over-the-top antics, heavy make-up and glam song lyrics. In the Twin Cities, Slave Raider had a sizeable following that were known as "The Raid". They opened for such 1980s bands as Ratt and Poison with the original lineup.

The lead singer, Mike Findling, performed under the persona Chainsaw Caine (wielding and operating a chainsaw on stage as part of the act). Due to an injury in his youth he had a wandering eye that he felt was a distraction to the audience when he performed, so he began to wear an eye patch. As eye patches are often associated with pirates, the band took the name "Slave Raider" from the history of pirate lore. Other members of the band performed under the names Lance Sabin (guitar), Nicci Wikked (guitar), Letitia Rae (bass), and Rock (drums).

In 1986 Slave Raider won all four Heavy Metal honors at the Minnesota Music Awards, that year Prince performed at the ceremony and Soul Asylum won for Best New Band.