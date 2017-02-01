Queen Sea Big Shark (Chinese: 后海大鲨鱼; Pinyin: hòuhǎi dàshāyú) is a Beijing-based Chinese indie rock band. The group consists of lead singer and keyboardist Fu Han (付菡), guitarist Cao Pu (曹璞), bassist Wang Jinghan (王静涵), and drummer Xiao Wu (小武).

The group formed in 2005. On how they got their name, Fu Han said: "One day we walked around Queensea Lake in Beijing, we saw a sign that read 'This is mine, don't even touch it, I'm queen sea big shark,' then we thought, 'Wow! That's cool. Let's take it.'"

They released their debut LP in 2007 under the Modern Sky label. In 2009, they released a song and music video, entitled "Let's Play", exclusive to the Converse China website. Also, that year, they embarked on a short tour to the U.S.A. entitled "Sing for China" with other Beijing bands Hedgehog and Casino Demon. The tour was to promote awareness for AIDS in China. They released their album Wave in October, 2010.