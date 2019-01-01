Bell, Book & CandleJana Groß, Andy Birr, Hendrik Röder
Bell, Book & Candle is a German musical group consisting of Jana Gross (vocals), Andy Birr (vocals, guitars, drums) and Hendrik Röder (vocals, bass guitar).
Their first album to be released was Read My Sign in 1998. The album spawned a hit single called "Rescue Me (Let Your Amazement Grow)" and featured a cover of a Sheryl Crow song, "Destiny".
Birr is the son of Puhdys singer and guitarist Dieter Birr, and Röder is the son of Puhdys keyboardist Peter Meyer.
