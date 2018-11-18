Frigg is a Finnish folk music band that plays contemporary folk music, which takes its name from the goddess of Germanic mythology Frigg.

Frigg combines Nordic tradition and Americana in their music in a unique way that is described by the world music media as nordgrass which refers to the band’s bluegrass influences. Originally a Finnish-Norwegian band is nowadays purely a Finnish band but the Nordic features are still strong. Frigg is a band of seven members and the instruments include four violins, guitar, cittern, mandolin and double bass.

Frigg has performed a lot around the world for over ten years. In addition to many European countries, the tours have taken Frigg to North America, Australia, Japan and Malaysia as well as to the biggest folk music festivals such as Telluride Bluegrass Festival, Celtic Connections, Glatt und Verkehrt, WOMADelaide, Cambridge Folk Festival, Førde Festival and Rainforest World Music Festival. Frigg has gained wide audiences through television and radio when performing on A Prairie Home Companion live radio show in Minneapolis and on El Mundo program on NHK World Japan.