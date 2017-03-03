W.G. “Snuffy” WaldenBorn 13 February 1950
W.G. “Snuffy” Walden
1950-02-13
W.G. “Snuffy” Walden Biography (Wikipedia)
William Garrett Walden, known as W. G. Snuffy Walden (born February 13, 1950), is an American musician and composer of film and television soundtracks. Walden is an Emmy Award winner for the theme music to The West Wing (NBC), has been nominated for numerous Emmys throughout his career, and has received 26 BMI Awards.
W.G. “Snuffy” Walden Tracks
My So Called Life Theme
My So Called Life Theme
My So Called Life Theme
The West Wing
The West Wing
The West Wing
Theme from Roseanne
Theme from Roseanne
Theme from Roseanne
You Won't See Me
You Won't See Me
