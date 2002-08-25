Judas IscariotAmerican black metal band. Formed 1992. Disbanded 25 August 2002
Judas Iscariot
1992
Judas Iscariot Biography (Wikipedia)
Judas Iscariot was an American black metal band. It began in 1992 as the solo-project of Andrew Harris, who performed under the pseudonym Akhenaten (after the Egyptian Pharaoh of the same name).
With the release of Heaven in Flames (1999), Duane Timlin (aka Cryptic Winter) joined the band as a session drummer. During 1999 and 2000, Akhenaten twice performed live with a line-up featuring members from Nargaroth, Krieg, Absu and Maniac Butcher.
After relocating to Germany, Akhenaten announced the demise of Judas Iscariot on August 25, 2002.
