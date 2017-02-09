Alexander Platt
Alexander Platt is an American symphony orchestra conductor. He is the Music Director for Maverick Concerts, the Wisconsin Philharmonic, the Marion Indiana Philharmonic, and The La Crosse Symphony Orchestra. He has conducted or guest conducted in the United States, the United Kingdom, Denmark, Germany and Canada.
