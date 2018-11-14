Robbie DupreeBorn 23 December 1946
Robbie Dupree
1946-12-23
Robbie Dupree Biography (Wikipedia)
Robert Dupuis (born December 23, 1946), better known by his stage name Robbie Dupree, is an American singer best known for his 1980 hits "Steal Away" (#6 on the Billboard Hot 100) and "Hot Rod Hearts" (#15).
Robbie Dupree Tracks
Hot Rod Hearts
Robbie Dupree
Steal Away
Robbie Dupree
