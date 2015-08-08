The ParamoursEarly 60s doo-wop group, including The Righteous Brothers. Formed 1961. Disbanded 1963
The Paramours
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1961
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/49813691-d096-4164-8406-120b3973f85b
The Paramours Tracks
Sort by
There She Goes
The Paramours
There She Goes
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqsfz.jpglink
There She Goes
Last played on
Prison Break
The Paramours
Prison Break
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Prison Break
Last played on
The Paramours Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist