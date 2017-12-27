Elisabeth SchumannBorn 13 June 1888. Died 23 April 1952
Elisabeth Schumann
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/classical1.jpg
1888-06-13
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/49801810-8149-4ab0-81bc-9b743daa8f35
Elisabeth Schumann Biography (Wikipedia)
Elisabeth Schumann (13 June 1888 – 23 April 1952) was a German soprano who sang in opera, operetta, oratorio, and lieder. She left a substantial legacy of recordings.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Elisabeth Schumann Tracks
Sort by
Bist du bei mir, geh ich mit Freuden (Diomedes)
Gottfried Heinrich Stölzel
Bist du bei mir, geh ich mit Freuden (Diomedes)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Bist du bei mir, geh ich mit Freuden (Diomedes)
Orchestra
Conductor
Last played on
Liederkreis Op.39: No.5 Mondnacht
Robert Schumann
Liederkreis Op.39: No.5 Mondnacht
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqfz9.jpglink
Liederkreis Op.39: No.5 Mondnacht
Last played on
Der Hirt auf dem Felsen D965
Franz Schubert, Reginald Kell, George Reeves & Elisabeth Schumann
Der Hirt auf dem Felsen D965
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Der Hirt auf dem Felsen D965
Composer
Last played on
Ave Maria
Franz Schubert
Ave Maria
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p0651rr4.jpglink
Ave Maria
Orchestra
Conductor
Last played on
Der Rosenkavalier - opera in 3 acts Op.59: Act 3 Final Scene; Marie Theres Ich habe gelobt to the end.
Maria Olczewska, Vienna Philharmonic Orchestra, Richard Strauss, Robert Heger, Elisabeth Schumann & Lotte Lehmann
Der Rosenkavalier - opera in 3 acts Op.59: Act 3 Final Scene; Marie Theres Ich habe gelobt to the end.
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Wo Bin Ich? Wach Ich? Is Est Ein Traum?
Elisabeth Schumann
Wo Bin Ich? Wach Ich? Is Est Ein Traum?
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Wiegenlied
Elisabeth Schumann
Wiegenlied
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Wiegenlied
Last played on
Nightingale Song
Elisabeth Schumann
Nightingale Song
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Nightingale Song
Last played on
Past BBC Events
Proms 1947: Prom 40
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/e4zbj5
Royal Albert Hall
1947-09-03T01:14:01
3
Sep
1947
Proms 1947: Prom 40
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 1946: Prom 05
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/e3538g
Royal Albert Hall
1946-08-01T01:14:01
1
Aug
1946
Proms 1946: Prom 05
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 1945: Prom 46
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/eg4g9r
Royal Albert Hall
1945-09-12T01:14:01
12
Sep
1945
Proms 1945: Prom 46
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 1938: Prom 11
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/exhfhn
Queen's Hall
1938-08-18T01:14:01
18
Aug
1938
Proms 1938: Prom 11
Queen's Hall
Proms 1937: Prom 39
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/ejbrbp
Queen's Hall
1937-09-21T01:14:01
21
Sep
1937
Proms 1937: Prom 39
Queen's Hall
Elisabeth Schumann Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist