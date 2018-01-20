Don GrolnickBorn 23 September 1947. Died 1 June 1996
Don Grolnick
1947-09-23
Don Grolnick Biography (Wikipedia)
Don Grolnick (September 23, 1947 – June 1, 1996) was an American jazz pianist, composer, and record producer. He was a member of the groups Steps Ahead and Dreams, both with Michael Brecker, and played often with the Brecker Brothers. As a session musician, he recorded with Billy Cobham, Roberta Flack, Harry Chapin, Dave Holland, Bette Midler, Marcus Miller, Bob Mintzer, Linda Ronstadt, David Sanborn, Carly Simon, J. D. Souther, Steely Dan, and James Taylor.
Tumbling Dice
Dan Dugmore
Tumbling Dice
Tumbling Dice
Last played on
Poor, Poor Pitiful Me
Peter Asher
Poor, Poor Pitiful Me
Poor, Poor Pitiful Me
Last played on
Hearts and Numbers
Don Grolnick
Hearts and Numbers
Hearts and Numbers
Last played on
Spot that Man
Don Grolnick
Spot that Man
Spot that Man
Last played on
