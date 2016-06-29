Arthur WoodEnglish composer. Born 24 January 1875. Died 13 January 1953
Arthur Wood
1875-01-24
Arthur Wood Biography (Wikipedia)
Arthur Wood (24 January 1875–18 January 1953) was an English composer and conductor, particularly famous for "Barwick Green", the signature theme for the BBC Radio 4 series The Archers.
Arthur Wood Tracks
Barwick Green ('The Archers' Theme Tune)
Arthur Wood
Barwick Green ('The Archers' Theme Tune)
Barwick Green ('The Archers' Theme Tune)
Last played on
Barwick Green
Arthur Wood
Barwick Green
Barwick Green
Last played on
My native heath - suite
Arthur Wood, BBC Concert Orchestra & Keith Lockhart
My native heath - suite
My native heath - suite
Composer
Last played on
Archers Theme with Radio 4 Fade
Arthur Wood
Archers Theme with Radio 4 Fade
Archers Theme with Radio 4 Fade
Last played on
The Archers theme
Arthur Wood
The Archers theme
The Archers theme
Last played on
The Archers Theme Tune
Arthur Wood
The Archers Theme Tune
The Archers Theme Tune
Last played on
