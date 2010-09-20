The Legendary Blues BandFormed 1980. Disbanded 1993
The Legendary Blues Band
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1980
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/497a7d98-fe1c-41d4-a6e8-37a82dd67330
The Legendary Blues Band Biography (Wikipedia)
The Legendary Blues Band was a Chicago blues band formed in 1980 after the breakup of Muddy Waters' band.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
The Legendary Blues Band Tracks
Sort by
Woke Up With The Blues
The Legendary Blues Band
Woke Up With The Blues
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Woke Up With The Blues
Last played on
The Legendary Blues Band Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist