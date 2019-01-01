Sir Elwoodin hiljaiset värit is a Finnish rock band, hailing from the Helsinki suburb of Kannelmäki.

The band formed in 1988 when Juha Lehti and Juha Saaresaho got acquainted while working at the Myyrmäki Youth Centre. Including Pete Loikala, they recorded their first demo tapes. Despite publishing records and touring regularly they did not get a major success until they released the single "Viimeisellä rannalla" in 1993. They scored their biggest success in 1998 with the compilation "Varjoja, varkaita ja vanhoja valokuvia", selling more than 30,000 records (in a country of only 5 million), earning them a gold record. On 13 June 2004, the band was hit hard when Riku Järvinen, their bassist and occasional violinist, died in an accident. After having found a replacement in Järvinen's friend Puppe Luomanmäki at the tribute concert though, they decided to continue, and after releasing a second "greatest hits" compilation in 2005 the band released a new single, "Suomineito", in 2006, and a new record in 2007.