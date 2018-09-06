Srul Irving Glick, CM (September 8, 1934 – April 17, 2002) was a Canadian composer, radio producer, conductor, and teacher.

Born in Toronto, Ontario, he received a Bachelor of Music from the University of Toronto 1955, and a Masters of Music (Toronto), honorary FRCCO (1993). He continued his studies in Paris, France with such masters as Darius Milhaud, Louis Saguer and Max Deutsch. He was a teacher of theory and composition himself at the Royal Conservatory of Music and York University.

Glick is one of Canada's most prolific composers, having written in all media from chamber music to oratorio. He won numerous awards including the extraordinary Yuvel Award in 2000, presented by The Cantor's Assembly of America, for his "lifelong commitment to the composition of music that captures the heart and touches the soul" ;the prestigious Ateret Kavod (Crown of Honour) Award in 2001 from the United Synagogue of America. He also received the J.I. Segal Award for his contribution to Jewish music in Canada; the Kavod Award presented by the Cantor's Assembly of America, "for his lifelong dedication to the music of the synagogue, to cantorial chant and to cantors"; The Solomon Schechter Award presented to the Beth Tikvah's music program by the United Synagogue of America; an Honorary Fellowship from the Royal Canadian College of Organists "for his contribution to musical life in Canada, and in particular to the music of the synagogue", and in 1995, a second gold Solomon Schechter award for the best musical program for a synagogue in North America.