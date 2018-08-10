Claus Peter Flor (born 16 March 1953, Leipzig) is a German conductor.

Flor studied violin and clarinet at the Robert Schumann Conservatory in Zwickau. He continued his music studies at the Franz Liszt Academy of Music in Weimar and the HMT Felix Mendelssohn Bartholdy in Leipzig. He was later a conducting student with Rolf Reuter and with Kurt Masur.

Flor was chief conductor of the Suhl Philharmonic Orchestra from 1981 to 1984. Flor served as chief conductor of the Konzerthausorchester Berlin from 1984 to 1991. He was artistic advisor and principal guest conductor to the Tonhalle Orchestra Zürich from 1991 to 1996. He was principal guest conductor of the Philharmonia Orchestra from 1991 to 1994, and became principal guest conductor of the Orchestra Sinfonica di Milano Giuseppe Verdi in 2003. In April 2017, Het Gelders Orkest announced that they had secured the services of Flor for an extended guest conductor relationship, without the formal conferring of a title such as 'principal guest conductor'. In June 2017, the Orchestra Sinfonica di Milano Giuseppe Verdi announced the appointment of Flor as its next music director, effective with the 2017-2018 season, with an initial contract of 3 years.