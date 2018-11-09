Frederic LamondBorn 28 January 1868. Died 21 February 1948
Frederic Lamond
1868-01-28
Frederic Lamond Biography (Wikipedia)
Frederic Archibald Lamond (28 January 1868 – 21 February 1948) was a Scottish classical pianist and composer, and the second-last surviving pupil of Franz Liszt.
Frederic Lamond Tracks
Aus dem Schottischen Hochlande, Op 4 [ From the Scottish Highlands]
Aus dem Schottischen Hochlande, Op 4 [ From the Scottish Highlands]
Sword Dance (A Life in the Scottish Highlands)
Sword Dance (A Life in the Scottish Highlands)
Sword Dance
Sword Dance
Past BBC Events
Proms 1944: Prom 12
Royal Albert Hall
1944-06-23T00:58:40
23
Jun
1944
Proms 1944: Prom 12
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 1940: Prom 30
Queen's Hall
1940-09-13T00:58:40
13
Sep
1940
Proms 1940: Prom 30
Queen's Hall
Proms 1940: Prom 04
Queen's Hall
1940-08-14T00:58:40
14
Aug
1940
Proms 1940: Prom 04
Queen's Hall
Proms 1939: Prom 24
Queen's Hall
1939-09-08T00:58:40
8
Sep
1939
Proms 1939: Prom 24
Queen's Hall
Proms 1938: Prom 17
Queen's Hall
1938-08-25T00:58:40
25
Aug
1938
Proms 1938: Prom 17
Queen's Hall
