Reeko Squeeze drops a freestyle for Toddla T

https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p03vbg90.jpg

2016-05-16T14:07:00.000Z

Watch out for emerging UK rapper Reeko Squeeze who drops a freestyle for Toddla T.

https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p03vbnrc