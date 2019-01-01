UniklubiFormed 2002
Uniklubi is a Finnish alternative rock band. It was founded in 1999. The band became well known for its hit Rakkautta ja piikkilankaa in 2004. The band's lyrics are in the Finnish language. All members are from the town of Hämeenkyrö, except the bassist Teemu Rajamäki, who is from Ikaalinen. Originally they called themselves 'Pincenez' but they did not get much positive feedback about it, so they renamed their band 'Uniklubi', a Finnish word that means 'Dream Club'.
