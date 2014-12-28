Agnes ChanBorn 20 August 1955
Agnes Chan
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1955-08-20
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/496bd9bb-902a-49ed-9aba-edf430762a14
Agnes Chan Biography (Wikipedia)
Agnes Meiling Kaneko Chan (traditional Chinese: 陳美齡; simplified Chinese: 陈美龄; pinyin: Chén Měilíng; Cantonese Yale: Chan Mei ling; Japanese: アグネス・チャン) is a pop singer, a "foreign television personality" (gaijin tarento), a Doctor of Philosophy, a professor at Japanese universities, an essayist and a novelist. Since 1988, Chan has been a UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador and also supports the Japan Committee for UNICEF.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Agnes Chan Tracks
Sort by
The Circle Game
Joni Mitchell
The Circle Game
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqjlz.jpglink
The Circle Game
Last played on
Agnes Chan Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist