Jozef van WissemDutch lute player and minimalist composer. Born 22 November 1962
Jozef van Wissem
1962-11-22
Jozef van Wissem Biography (Wikipedia)
Jozef van Wissem (born 22nov 1962) is a Dutch minimalist composer and lute player based in Brooklyn. In 2013 van Wissem won the Cannes Soundtrack Award for the score of Only Lovers Left Alive at the Cannes Film Festival. An incessantly touring musician, van Wissem studied lute in New York with Patrick O'Brien.
Jozef van Wissem Tracks
Enable with perpetual light the dullness of our blinded sight
Jozef van Wissem
Golden Bells Ring In The Ears Of Earth's Inhabitants
Jozef van Wissem
Sola Gratia (Part 1)
SQÜRL
Our Hearts Condemn Us [extract]
Jozef van Wissem
Invocation Of The Spirit Spell
Jozef van Wissem
Robin is to the greenwood gone
Jozef van Wissem
You Cant Take It With You
Jozef van Wissem
If there's nothing left where will you go?
Jozef van Wissem
Once More With Feeling
Jozef van Wissem
Wherever You Will Live I Will Live
Jozef van Wissem
