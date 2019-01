Jozef van Wissem (born 22nov 1962) is a Dutch minimalist composer and lute player based in Brooklyn. In 2013 van Wissem won the Cannes Soundtrack Award for the score of Only Lovers Left Alive at the Cannes Film Festival. An incessantly touring musician, van Wissem studied lute in New York with Patrick O'Brien.

