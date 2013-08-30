Burning Star Core is the experimental music project of violinist C. Spencer Yeh. Originally conceived 1993 in Cincinnati, the project is currently based in Brooklyn, New York. Composing music that's driven by his violin, Yeh's Burning Star Core project is known for its unique blend of musique concrète, ambient, drone, and psychedelic music. His albums A Brighter Summer Day (2002), Blood Lightning 2007 (2007), Operator Dead... Post Abandoned (2007) and Challenger (2008) received favorable write-ups from critics.