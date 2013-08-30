Burning Star CoreFormed 1993
Burning Star Core
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1993
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/4969b1a9-685b-4381-aac2-c3337495f629
Burning Star Core Biography (Wikipedia)
Burning Star Core is the experimental music project of violinist C. Spencer Yeh. Originally conceived 1993 in Cincinnati, the project is currently based in Brooklyn, New York. Composing music that's driven by his violin, Yeh's Burning Star Core project is known for its unique blend of musique concrète, ambient, drone, and psychedelic music. His albums A Brighter Summer Day (2002), Blood Lightning 2007 (2007), Operator Dead... Post Abandoned (2007) and Challenger (2008) received favorable write-ups from critics.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Burning Star Core Tracks
Sort by
The Universe is Designed to Break Your Heart
Burning Star Core
The Universe is Designed to Break Your Heart
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Universe is Designed to Break Your Heart
Last played on
Mezzo Forte
Burning Star Core
Mezzo Forte
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Mezzo Forte
Last played on
Beauty Hunter
Burning Star Core
Beauty Hunter
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Beauty Hunter
Last played on
Challenger
Burning Star Core
Challenger
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Challenger
Last played on
Burning Star Core Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist