Louise Mandrell Born 13 July 1954
Louise Mandrell
1954-07-13
Louise Mandrell Biography
Thelma Louise Mandrell (born July 13, 1954) is an American country music singer. She is the younger sister of fellow country singer Barbara Mandrell, and older sister of actress Irlene Mandrell. Louise had a successful singing career in country music from the 1970s, with a string of hits all during the 1980s.
Louise Mandrell Tracks
Our Wedding Band
Louise Mandrell
Our Wedding Band
Our Wedding Band
Some Of My Old Friends Are Old Songs
Louise Mandrell
Some Of My Old Friends Are Old Songs
I'm Not Through Loving You Yet
Louise Mandrell
I'm Not Through Loving You Yet
This Bed's Not Big Enough
Louise Mandrell
This Bed's Not Big Enough
