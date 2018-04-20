TranqillUK rapper
Tranqill
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/4967296b-9015-4bff-a627-f9aa26df48a0
Tranqill Tracks
Sort by
Rotten Apples (Clean) (feat. Tranqill)
Paul White
Rotten Apples (Clean) (feat. Tranqill)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04s3dlp.jpglink
Rotten Apples (Clean) (feat. Tranqill)
Last played on
Chips & Cheese
Tranqill
Chips & Cheese
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Chips & Cheese
Last played on
Payroll (Paul White?s Clean Version)
Tranqill
Payroll (Paul White?s Clean Version)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Payroll (Paul White?s Clean Version)
Last played on
Chips & Cheese (from The Hidden Treasures EP)
Tranqill
Chips & Cheese (from The Hidden Treasures EP)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Payroll (Paul White's Clean Version from The Hidden Treasures EP)
Tranqill
Payroll (Paul White's Clean Version from The Hidden Treasures EP)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Tranqill Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist