Sanja Vučić ESC 2016. Born 8 August 1993
Sanja Vučić
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p03nxw5b.jpg
1993-08-08
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/496064b4-9da3-45b2-b215-e969a3e886f0
Sanja Vučić Biography (Wikipedia)
Sanja Vučić (Serbian Cyrillic: Сања Вучић;, born 8 August 1993) is a Serbian singer. She is best known for being the lead vocalist of the Serbian band ZAA and represented Serbia at the Eurovision Song Contest 2016 with the song "Goodbye". Currently she is member of R&B girl group Hurricane.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Sanja Vučić Performances & Interviews
Sanja Vučić Tracks
Goodbye (Shelter)
Sanja Vučić
Goodbye (Shelter)
Goodbye (Shelter)
Goodbye (Shelter
Sanja Vucic ZAA & Ivana Peters
Goodbye (Shelter
Goodbye (Shelter
