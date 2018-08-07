Manus Lunny
Manus Lunny
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/495cca36-9828-410b-bdd2-a51d3c45ab0e
Manus Lunny Biography (Wikipedia)
Manus Lunny (born 1962) is an Irish producer and multi-instrumentalist from County Donegal, Ireland, best known as a member of Celtic supergroup Capercaillie. He is the brother of multi-instrumentalist and producer Dónal Lunny.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Manus Lunny Tracks
Sort by
Nine Points Of Roguery / Tommy Peoples
Paddy Glackin
Nine Points Of Roguery / Tommy Peoples
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Nine Points Of Roguery / Tommy Peoples
Last played on
An Chrubach
Maighréad Ní Dhomhnaill
An Chrubach
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
An Chrubach
Last played on
Brid Og Ni Mhaille
Andy M. Stewart
Brid Og Ni Mhaille
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Brid Og Ni Mhaille
Last played on
NEILLIE BAN
Mairéad Ní Mhaonaigh
NEILLIE BAN
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
NEILLIE BAN
Last played on
Heart Of The Home
Andy M. Stewart
Heart Of The Home
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Heart Of The Home
Last played on
The Lorne Rhapsody
Donald Shaw
The Lorne Rhapsody
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Lorne Rhapsody
Last played on
Back to artist