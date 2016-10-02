Cristiano Giusberti (born December 19, 1970) known by his primary stage name Technoboy is an Italian Hardstyle-DJ and Producer from Bologna.

Technoboy is a DJ and Producer, who started out by playing vinyl in 1992. The genre he primarily plays is Hardstyle.

Cristiano's not only busy DJ-ing, most of the time he's managing as well as producing for 'The Saifam Group' (Italy) which is a reputable record company. He began in 1992 as A&R manager at 'RECORD 66 Music Market for DJ's', which he still manages today. He then started in 1996 as Producer and A&R at 'Arsenic Sound' until 1998, when he became a producer at ' The Saifam Group' and ever since 1999 he's A&R at the 'Alternative Sound Planet' label.

As an A&R manager, he supervises several well known labels such as Dance Pollution, Red Alert, Titanic Records, Green Force, BLQ, Bonzai Records Italy, Bonzai, Trance Progressive Italy and XTC Italy. He also produced numerous well known acts such as DJ Gius, Nitro, Klone, Pacific Link, The Hose, Spiritual Project, Giada, The KGB's, K-Traxx, Citizen, 2 Best Enemies, Hardstyle Masterz, Hunter, The Raiders, DJ Stardust, Droid, Atlantic Wave, Vector Two, Q-Zar, Ruff, Speedwave, Builder, and Psy man.