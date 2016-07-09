SkitNOT a generic artist for "skits", use [no artist] or [unknown]
Skit
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/495b3427-7364-4117-afab-0162ac6d4a54
Skit Tracks
Sort by
Lotus
Kareful
Lotus
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Lotus
Last played on
Sweat
Tijani & Skit
Sweat
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Sweat
Performer
Last played on
Sweat
Tijan & Skit
Sweat
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Sweat
Performer
Last played on
Twinkle Twinkle Little Star
Skit
Twinkle Twinkle Little Star
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Twinkle Twinkle Little Star
Last played on
Skit Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
Back to artist