Plain White T's
1997
Plain White T's (read as "plain white tees") are an American rock band from Lombard, Illinois, formed in 1997 by high school friends Tom Higgenson, Dave Tirio, and Ken Fletcher. They were joined a short time later by Steve Mast. The group had a mostly underground following in Chicago basements, clubs, and bars in its early years.
The band is best known in the U.S. for the number-one hit song "Hey There Delilah", which achieved platinum status in 2007 and earned two Grammy nominations, as well as "1234" and "Rhythm of Love", which were certified platinum in 2009 and 2011.
Hey There Delilah
Hey There Delilah
Hey There Delilah
Christmas Won't Be The Same Without You
Christmas Won't Be The Same Without You
Rhythm Of Love
Rhythm Of Love
Rhythm Of Love
24
May
2019
Plain White T's
Unknown venue, St. Ives, UK
Past BBC Events
Live Lounge: Plain White T's
BBC Maida Vale Studios, London
2010-12-07T00:31:25
7
Dec
2010
Live Lounge: Plain White T's
BBC Maida Vale Studios, London
