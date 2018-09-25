Bonerama is a brass funk rock band from New Orleans, Louisiana, USA.

Bonerama was formed in 1998 by trombone players Mark Mullins and Craig Klein, who, from 1990 up until late 2006, were also members of Harry Connick Jr.'s big band. Shortly thereafter, they added trombone players Steve Suter, Brian O'Neill, and Rick Trolsen, sousaphone player Matt Perrine, guitarist Bert Cotton, and drummer Eric Bolivar. New Orleans drummers Russell Batiste, Stanton Moore, Doug Belote, Chad Gilmore, Terence Higgins, and Kevin O'Day have also been playing with Bonerama for periods of time. Later, Charlie Kruger electric bass replaced Matt Perrine.

Bonerama trombonist Brian O'Neill had a heart attack and died while on a solo piano gig in New Orleans in December 2005.

Bonerama released their debut album in 2001, to positive reviews from OffBeat magazine, Gambit Weekly, and The Times Picayune. They had their first tour of the East Coast to sold-out venues. Rolling Stone editor David Fricke, in his "On the Edge" column, wrote about them as "the ultimate in brass balls."