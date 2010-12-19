Doveman
Doveman Biography (Wikipedia)
Thomas Bartlett (born October 13, 1981), also known as Doveman, is an American singer, pianist and producer. He has worked with Sufjan Stevens, Glen Hansard, The National, Sam Amidon, Rhye, St. Vincent, Nico Muhly, The Gloaming, Martha Wainwright and many more.
Doveman Tracks
The Burgundy Stain
Doveman
The Burgundy Stain
The Burgundy Stain
Upcoming Events
25
Feb
2019
Doveman, The Gloaming, Iarla Ó Lionáird, Martin Hayes & Dennis Cahill and Caoimhín Ó Raghallaigh
Union Chapel, London, UK
26
Feb
2019
Doveman, The Gloaming, Iarla Ó Lionáird, Caoimhín Ó Raghallaigh, Martin Hayes & Dennis Cahill and Martin Hayes
Union Chapel, London, UK
28
Feb
2019
Doveman, The Gloaming, Iarla Ó Lionáird, Caoimhín Ó Raghallaigh, Martin Hayes and Martin Hayes & Dennis Cahill
Union Chapel, London, UK
