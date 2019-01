Thomas Bartlett (born October 13, 1981), also known as Doveman, is an American singer, pianist and producer. He has worked with Sufjan Stevens, Glen Hansard, The National, Sam Amidon, Rhye, St. Vincent, Nico Muhly, The Gloaming, Martha Wainwright and many more.

