Tony Brent
1927-08-26
Tony Brent Biography (Wikipedia)
Tony Brent (born Reginald Hogan Bretagne, 26 August 1927 — 19 June 1993) was a British traditional pop music singer, most active in the 1950s. He scored seven Top 20 chart hits in the UK over an almost six-year period, starting in December 1952.
Tony Brent Tracks
Nice To Know You Care
Nice To Know You Care
The Clouds Will Soon Roll By
The Clouds Will Soon Roll By
Walkin' To Missouri
Walkin' To Missouri
Girl Of My Dreams
Girl Of My Dreams
Cindy oh Cindy
Cindy oh Cindy
Why Should I Be Lonley?
Why Should I Be Lonley?
Make it soon
Make it soon
