Harry MacarthyBorn 1804. Died 1874
1804
Harry Macarthy Biography (Wikipedia)
Harry McCarthy (1834–1888), also known as Harry Macarthy, was a songwriter from Ireland, where he became a variety entertainer and comedian in the mid 19th century.
