Michel Sénéchal
Born 11 February 1927. Died 1 April 2018
Michel Sénéchal
1927-02-11
Biography
Michel Sénéchal (11 February 1927 – 1 April 2018) was a French tenor, particularly associated with French and Italian character roles in a repertory ranging from Baroque to contemporary works.
Tracks
Tre sbirri... Una carozza... Presto - Te Deum
Giacomo Puccini
Tre sbirri... Una carozza... Presto - Te Deum
Last played on
Tre sbirri... Una carozza... Presto - Te Deum
Last played on
Duo du Concerto (Orphée aux enfers, Act I, excerpt)
Jacques Offenbach
Duo du Concerto (Orphée aux enfers, Act I, excerpt)
Orchestra
Last played on
Duo du Concerto (Orphée aux enfers, Act I, excerpt)
Orchestra
Last played on
La Boheme - Act 1 (extract)
Giacomo Puccini
La Boheme - Act 1 (extract)
La Boheme - Act 1 (extract)
Choir
Last played on
La Boheme - Act 2; Quando m'en vo (Musetta's waltz-song)
Giacomo Puccini
La Boheme - Act 2; Quando m'en vo (Musetta's waltz-song)
Choir
Last played on
La Boheme - ct 2; Quando m'en vo (Musetta's waltz-song)
Choir
Last played on
La Boheme - Extract
Giacomo Puccini
La Boheme - Extract
La Boheme - Extract
Last played on
Past BBC Events
Proms 1995: Prom 68
Royal Albert Hall
1995-09-14T01:14:36
14
Sep
1995
Proms 1995: Prom 68
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 1974: Prom 33
Royal Albert Hall
1974-08-21T01:14:36
21
Aug
1974
Proms 1974: Prom 33
Royal Albert Hall
Links
