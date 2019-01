Kid Carpet (born Ed Patrick) is a musician from Bristol, UK. His music has been described as 'kiddy disco punk' and 'shit-hop', as it is recorded in his home studio using instruments such as samplers, Casio keyboards, and various children's toys including plastic Fisher-Price guitars and Tamagotchi innards.

