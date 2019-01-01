Sumi Shimamoto (島本 須美 Shimamoto Sumi), real name Sumi Koshikawa (越川 須美 Koshikawa Sumi) is a Japanese voice actress of film and anime and video games born on December 8, 1954, in Kōchi, Kōchi Prefecture, Japan. After graduating from the Toho Gakuen College of Drama and Music, she joined Gekidan Seinenza, a theatrical acting troupe. She is currently independent of any talent management company.

She is married to Daisuke Koshikawa, one of the founders of the comedy troupe Chibikko Gang. Their first child, Shiori, has also done voice acting.[citation needed]