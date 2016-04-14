Trash Kit
2009
Trash Kit Tracks
Cinema
Trash Kit
Cinema
Cinema
Beach Babe
Trash Kit
Beach Babe
Beach Babe
Medicine
Trash Kit
Medicine
Medicine
Shyness
Trash Kit
Shyness
Shyness
Leaves (6Music Session 121114)
Trash Kit
Leaves (6Music Session 121114)
Leaves (6Music Session 121114)
Shyness (Live Session)
Trash Kit
Shyness (Live Session)
Shyness (Live Session)
Medicine (Live Session)
Trash Kit
Medicine (Live Session)
Medicine (Live Session)
Big Feeling (Session Track)
Trash Kit
Big Feeling (Session Track)
Big Feeling (Session Track)
Big Feeling
Trash Kit
Big Feeling
Big Feeling
Cadets
Trash Kit
Cadets
Cadets
natascha
Trash Kit
natascha
natascha
Knock Yr Socks Off
Trash Kit
Knock Yr Socks Off
Knock Yr Socks Off
Upcoming Events
27
Mar
2019
Trash Kit, Sauna Youth, Guttersnipe, Vital Idles, Rattle and Dog Chocolate
The Dome, Tufnell Park, London, UK
28
Mar
2019
Trash Kit, Sauna Youth, Vital Idles, Robert Sotelo and Rattle
Centre for Contemporary Arts (CCA), Glasgow, UK
29
Mar
2019
Trash Kit, Sauna Youth, Rattle and Guttersnipe
Brudenell Social Club, Leeds, UK
30
Mar
2019
Trash Kit, Sauna Youth, Guttersnipe, Vital Idles and Dog Chocolate
The White Hotel, Manchester, UK
31
Mar
2019
Trash Kit, Sauna Youth, Rattle and Dog Chocolate
Clwb Ifor Bach, Cardiff, UK
