Louis AlterBorn 18 June 1902. Died 5 November 1980
Louis Alter
1902-06-18
Louis Alter Biography (Wikipedia)
Louis Alter (June 18, 1902 – November 5, 1980) was an American pianist, songwriter and composer. Alter was 13 when he began playing piano in theaters showing silent films. He studied at the New England Conservatory of Music under the tutelage of Stuart Mason.
Louis Alter Tracks
Do You Know What It Means (To Miss New Orleans)
Louis Armstrong
Do You Know What It Means (To Miss New Orleans)
Do You Know What It Means (To Miss New Orleans)
Manhattan Serenade
Morton Gould
Manhattan Serenade
Manhattan Serenade
My Kinda Love
Nat King Cole
My Kinda Love
My Kinda Love
