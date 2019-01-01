Alexandra PrinceGerman house singer, How we Livin, Deep Dish. Born 3 November 1975
Alexandra Prince
1975-11-03
Alexandra Prince Biography (Wikipedia)
Alexandra Prince (born 1975) is a German singer and songwriter.
