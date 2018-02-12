Glen BrownBorn 1944
Glen Brown
1944
Glen Brown Biography (Wikipedia)
Glenmore Lloyd "Glen" Brown (born c.1944) also known as "God Son" and "The Rhythm Master", is a Jamaican singer, musician, and record producer, working primarily in the genres of reggae and dub. He currently resides in New York.
Glen Brown Tracks
Dirty Harry
Glen Brown
Dirty Harry
Dirty Harry
No More Slavery
Glen Brown
No More Slavery
No More Slavery
Determination Skank
Glen Brown
Determination Skank
Determination Skank
Merry Up
Glen Brown
Merry Up
Merry Up
Way Of Life (Vocal Version)
Glen Brown
Way Of Life (Vocal Version)
Way Of Life (Vocal Version)
No More Slavery (Abtomic Edit)
Glen Brown
No More Slavery (Abtomic Edit)
No More Slavery (Abtomic Edit)
High Holbourn St. song
Glen Brown
High Holbourn St. song
High Holbourn St. song
Away with the bad
Glen Brown
Away with the bad
Away with the bad
Do Your Thing
Glen Brown
Do Your Thing
Do Your Thing
Two Wedden Skank
Glen Brown
Two Wedden Skank
Two Wedden Skank
Mr Harry Skank
Glen Brown
Mr Harry Skank
Mr Harry Skank
Pantomine Rock – Pantomine
Glen Brown
Pantomine Rock – Pantomine
Pantomine Rock – Pantomine
Two Wedden Skank – Down Town DT507 (UK)
Glen Brown
Two Wedden Skank – Down Town DT507 (UK)
Two Wedden Skank – Down Town DT507 (UK)
This Is It – Dwyer
Glen Brown
This Is It – Dwyer
This Is It – Dwyer
East Christmas Song – Dwyer
Glen Brown
East Christmas Song – Dwyer
East Christmas Song – Dwyer
Mitchville Rock – Slang (USA)
Glen Brown
Mitchville Rock – Slang (USA)
Mitchville Rock – Slang (USA)
Glen Brown At Cross Roads – Pantomine
Glen Brown
Glen Brown At Cross Roads – Pantomine
Glen Brown At Cross Roads – Pantomine
African Drums – African Museum
Glen Brown
African Drums – African Museum
African Drums – African Museum
Wicked Tumbling Version
Glen Brown
Wicked Tumbling Version
Wicked Tumbling Version
Telavid Drums
Glen Brown
Telavid Drums
Telavid Drums
Crisp As A Ball – African Museum
Glen Brown
Crisp As A Ball – African Museum
Crisp As A Ball – African Museum
Dance Good – Cactus CTEP
Glen Brown
Dance Good – Cactus CTEP
Dance Good – Cactus CTEP
Dance Good Version – The Rhythm Master
Glen Brown
Dance Good Version – The Rhythm Master
Dance Good Version – The Rhythm Master
More Music Version – Pantomine
Glen Brown
More Music Version – Pantomine
More Music Version – Pantomine
Merry Up Version – Pantomine
Glen Brown
Merry Up Version – Pantomine
Merry Up Version – Pantomine
Sunshine Showdown – Pantomine
Glen Brown
Sunshine Showdown – Pantomine
Sunshine Showdown – Pantomine
The Winner George Foreman – Pantomine
Glen Brown
The Winner George Foreman – Pantomine
The Winner George Foreman – Pantomine
Realise Version – Pantomine
Glen Brown
Realise Version – Pantomine
Realise Version – Pantomine
Tel Aviv Drums – Techniques TE
Glen Brown
Tel Aviv Drums – Techniques TE
Tel Aviv Drums – Techniques TE
